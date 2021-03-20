ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Argentina’s thirsty farm belt seen getting little rain over next two weeks

Reuters 20 Mar 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s main farm region will receive little rain for the rest of this month, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after significant rainfall in recent days slowed the loss of crops caused by months of unusually hot, dry weather.

The South American grains powerhouse is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter and its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

But the country’s main grains exchanges last week cut their 2020/21 soy crop forecasts due to stubborn dryness that appears ready to continue over the week ahead.

“Most of the central farm region as well as Uruguay will see little to no rain,” the exchange said in its weekly weather report.

Last week the exchange cut its 2020/21 corn crop forecast to 45 million tonnes, while the soy harvest estimate was reduced to 44 million tonnes. Both crops had previously been estimated at 46 million tonnes.

Extensive rains earlier this week prevented the yield of soy and corn, the country’s two main cash crops, from declining further, analysts said. Pockets of late-planted soy crops in key farm regions remained in need of additional moisture, they said.

The government issued its monthly crop report on Thursday, in which it kept its forecast for 9.4 million hectares of 2020/21 corn sowing this season and 17 million hectares for soy.

“The general condition of the soy crop is uneven, due to the irregularity of the rains, both in coverage and in millimeters,” the report said.

“The rains that occurred in mid-March prevented further deterioration of the crop,” it said.

Corn Buenos Aires Grains Exchange Grains South American grains

