KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 19, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== Akik Capital BankIslami Pakistan 200,000 11.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 11.90 Foundation Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 4,783,650 0.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,783,650 0.10 Y.H. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 200,000 11.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 11.05 Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 300,000 74.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 74.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Industries 1,000 201.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 201.00 MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 4,000 20.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 20.95 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 2,000,000 801.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 801.15 MRA Sec. Nishat Mills 500 103.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 103.00 SAZ Capital Pak Synthetic 3,550,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,550,000 75.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Service Ind. 50 960.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 960.00 B&B Sec. Tri-Star Poly 100,000 13.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 13.50 Foundation Sec. United Bank Limited 631,728,895 0.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 631,728,895 0.02 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 642,868,095 ===================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021