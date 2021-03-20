Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 19, 2021).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================
Akik Capital BankIslami Pakistan 200,000 11.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 11.90
Foundation Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 4,783,650 0.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,783,650 0.10
Y.H. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 200,000 11.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 11.05
Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 300,000 74.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 74.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Industries 1,000 201.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 201.00
MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 4,000 20.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 20.95
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 2,000,000 801.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 801.15
MRA Sec. Nishat Mills 500 103.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 103.00
SAZ Capital Pak Synthetic 3,550,000 75.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,550,000 75.00
Ghani Osman Sec. Service Ind. 50 960.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 960.00
B&B Sec. Tri-Star Poly 100,000 13.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 13.50
Foundation Sec. United Bank Limited 631,728,895 0.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 631,728,895 0.02
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 642,868,095
===================================================================================
