KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 19, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,203,919,483 919,470,332 25,943,332,324 11,617,536,540 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,448,389,836 (3,597,302,206) (148,912,370) Local Individuals 24,666,111,962 (24,551,490,329) 114,621,633 Local Corporates 8,673,378,242 (8,639,087,505) 34,290,737 ===============================================================================

