NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,203,919,483 919,470,332 25,943,332,324 11,617,536,540
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,448,389,836 (3,597,302,206) (148,912,370)
Local Individuals 24,666,111,962 (24,551,490,329) 114,621,633
Local Corporates 8,673,378,242 (8,639,087,505) 34,290,737
===============================================================================
