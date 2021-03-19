ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as dollar, US Treasury yields rise

  • Palladium heads for best week since early November.
  • Gold up more than 0.5% this week.
  • Platinum drops to one-week low.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as a rebound in US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar weighed on the metal, although bullion is still heading for its second consecutive weekly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,734.59 an ounce by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT). Gold is up more than 0.5% this week. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,734.20.

"The rising bond yields, along with dollar's rise from recent lows having a negative effect on gold prices," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

"But on the other side of the coin, the expected growth prospects, continuation of the relatively low interest rate environment does bring about some fears of inflation, which is supportive for gold."

Gold is often used as a hedge against higher inflation, but a recent spike in US Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.

Meanwhile, the dollar index gained 0.3%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Earlier this week, the US Federal Reserve repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero and said it expects higher economic growth and inflation this year.

"The move up in US yields this year has really weighed on the yellow metal," said Joseph Stefans, head of Trading at MKS.

"On the other hand, we have seen a resurgence in physical demand, especially over the last number of weeks, from India & Asia. This will continue to provide support for the gold market, especially on further pullbacks."

Elsewhere, palladium slipped 2.5% to $2,615.89 an ounce, but the auto-catalyst metal was on track for close to a 11% weekly jump, its biggest since early November.

Platinum dropped 3.1% to $1,170.09 an ounce, its lowest in a week, while silver eased 0.2% to $26.

Gold Prices gold production gold market gold export gold producer

Gold eases as dollar, US Treasury yields rise

Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters