SC rejects PTI's plea, declines to suspend ECP order on re-polling in NA-75 Daska

  • Justice Muneeb Akhtar says nothing will change even we nullify the ECP’s orders
  • The top court adjourned the hearing of the case until next week
Fahad Zulfikar 19 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has again rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking suspension of Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision regarding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency, local media reported on Friday.

During the proceedings, the ECP submitted a report mentioning that on the day of by-polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had called chief secretary, IGP numerous times but they didn’t respond.

Giving arguments, PTI’s lawyer stated that his client has no issue with re-polling at 20 polling stations and pleaded with the court to nullify the ECP’s ruling until the hearing of the case in the apex court.

Nothing will change even we nullify the ECP’s orders, remarked Justice Muneeb Akhtar. Justice Umar Ata Bandial said we respect the constitutional institutions. “It is good to go ahead this time.”

Is aerial firing such an issue to order re-poll in the constituency? Justice Bandial asked and added that action can be taken against the police over its failture.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until next week.

On Marc 16, the Supreme Court rejected PTI's request to suspend the ECP order regarding holding of re-elections in the NA-75 Daska constituency.

During proceedings, Justice Bandial observed that the Supreme Court will continue to hear the case but the re-election will proceed at all costs.

He stated that the Supreme Court bench has to decide whether polling ought to be held in the entire constituency or just 20 polling stations of NA-75.

Justice Bandial said that a lack of police personnel led to violence in polling stations. Justice Bandial observed that ECP made a mistake by not deploying army in the Daska elections.

He noted that the ECP had relied on police for maintaining order and asked if the Punjab police chief had submitted his report on the polls.

