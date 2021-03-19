ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.91%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-10.14%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.66%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
EPCL 51.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.93%)
FFBL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.8%)
HASCOL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.55%)
KAPCO 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.89%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.08%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.41%)
UNITY 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.08%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as COVID-19 cases spike

  • The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is facing a renewed wave of infections, with nearly 20,000 new cases reported in the past four days.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

MANILA: The Philippines has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in infections.

The vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, is the fourth to get emergency use authorisation in the Philippines.

"The known and potential benefits of the Gamaleya Sputnik V vaccine...outweigh the known and potential risks of said vaccine," FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news conference.

Interim data showed the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy of 91.6% in age groups 18 and older, Domingo said.

In February, a medical panel in Vietnam recommended the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine.

US vaccine makers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have made inquiries about the documentary requirements for emergency use approval but have yet to file applications, Domingo said.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, is facing a renewed wave of infections, with nearly 20,000 new cases reported in the past four days.

The government plans to roll out 140.5 million vaccine by December, to inoculate 70 million adults and achieve herd immunity for a safer reopening of the country's pandemic-battered economy, which contracted by a record 9.5% in 2020.

It launched an inoculation programme on March 1 and has received delivery of 1.125 million doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

AstraZeneca Philippines Sinovac Sputnik V FDA COVID19 vaccine Rolando Enrique Domingo Russian Gamaleya Institute

Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as COVID-19 cases spike

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters