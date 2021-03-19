Taiwan February export orders seen up for 12th month in row

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders likely rose in February for a 12th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, continuing to rocket ahead buoyed by on-going demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

According to the median forecast from a poll of 12 economists, export orders would rise 45.1% from the year-ago period. Growth forecasts ranged from 10.3% to as high as 57%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, surged 49.3% to $52.72 billion in January.

Taiwan's manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) the world's largest contract chip maker, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc.

The data for February will be released on Monday.