ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
AVN 91.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.24%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.92%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.47%)
DGKC 124.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
EPCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.23%)
HASCOL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.78%)
KAPCO 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.05%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
PPL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.3%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.52%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.56%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taiwan February export orders seen up for 12th month in row

  • Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders likely rose in February for a 12th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, continuing to rocket ahead buoyed by on-going demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

According to the median forecast from a poll of 12 economists, export orders would rise 45.1% from the year-ago period. Growth forecasts ranged from 10.3% to as high as 57%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, surged 49.3% to $52.72 billion in January.

Taiwan's manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) the world's largest contract chip maker, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc.

The data for February will be released on Monday.

Coronavirus lockdowns Apple Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSMC export

Taiwan February export orders seen up for 12th month in row

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters