ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
ASC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.91%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.03%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.16%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
EPCL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.01%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.65%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.23%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.55%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.64%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.92%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 140.59 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.73%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
World

13 dead in ambush on Mexico police convoy: authorities

  • Security forces launched a search for the perpetrators of what the authorities denounced as a "cowardly" attack.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

MEXICO CITY: An attack by a criminal gang on a police convoy in central Mexico left at least 13 people dead on Thursday, the authorities said.

The patrol was ambushed in the municipality of Coatepec Harinas in the State of Mexico while carrying out operations against armed groups present in the area.

The victims included police officers and agents from the district attorney's office, the state's security ministry and prosecutors said, without blaming a specific criminal gang.

Security forces launched a search for the perpetrators of what the authorities denounced as a "cowardly" attack.

The State of Mexico, which neighbors the capital, is considered to be among the most violent in the country due to the presence of various criminal gangs.

More than 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the army to fight the cartels in 2006.

