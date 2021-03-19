ANL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.94%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.3%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-10.14%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.46%)
DGKC 124.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
EPCL 51.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
FFBL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
HASCOL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 83.97 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.28%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.55%)
KAPCO 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (4.27%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.89%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.87%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 140.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.95%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.36%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on BoJ

  • The headline figure did not prompt a strong market reaction.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday on profit-taking, weighed down by falls on Wall Street, as focus shifted to the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.93 percent or 280.86 points at 29,935.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.69 percent or 13.84 points to 1,994.67.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls on profit-taking after US stocks dropped," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

Investors "may react to the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day", he added. "Reports say the central bank may expand its long-term yield target a little," in addition to tweaking the targets of its asset-purchase programme.

The Bank of Japan has said it will assess the effectiveness of its massive monetary-easing policy in this month's meeting.

The dollar fetched 109.01 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.90 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was down 1.12 percent at 11,500 yen and Hitachi was down 0.56 percent at 5,365 yen, but Panasonic was up 1.15 percent at 1,410 yen.

ANA Holdings was up 1.17 percent after a report said it is confident about recovery in its freight business.

Japan's core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, was down 0.4 percent year-on-year in February, in line with market expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.

The headline figure did not prompt a strong market reaction.

On Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq plunged 3.0 percent, the benchmark Dow slipped 0.5 percent to 32,862.17, and the broad-based S&P 500 was down 1.5 percent at the close, weighed down by a rise in US government bond yields.

Bank of Japan Nikkei Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex Tokyo 2020 Tokyo stocks opened lower

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on BoJ

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters