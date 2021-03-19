How the Healthcare Industry can be changed in The Future

Pakistan is progressing in the healthcare industry; however, it also has a complex side for matching the digitalize systems implementation pace of the world. According to the official sources, the changes within the sector were gradually slow; but after the COVID-19, the rapid need to upgrade the whole healthcare system with digitalize improvisation helps the economy to be stable.

To understand the upcoming future trends of the healthcare industry, a better understanding of the complexities of the sector is required. Many basic factors are involved and required to enforce as well as implement the changes in the healthcare sector.

Moreover, changing the status-quo for adopting the new policies, technological factors and other environmental factors, spreading of awareness and patience is required to contribute to the whole industry and the overall economy of the country.

With time, the various trends changes that include the trend of illness, technology, demographics of doctors while it also contributes to the shift of the overall healthcare system.

Changes in the Healthcare Sector

Several changes have been observed in the healthcare sector of Pakistan where the major change is the digital software and high-tech machines for the treatment of health diseases. The hospitals as well as the clinics are now treating the patients with the updated technology devices majorly in the urban areas or big cities.

Online healthcare facilities are also engaging the people and gaining trust by the authentic services. The e-pharmacy system and the online doctor’s consultation is also playing a vital role in the economy of Pakistan.

However, the struggle to implement the tech-systems in the hospitals of rural areas is still in progress. This sector is divided into two main parts where the hospitals are serving as the private ones or the government hospitals.

As per the report, approximately 70% of the total population has been served by the private healthcare systems and only 30% is served by the public sectors.

Meanwhile, a huge difference is reported between private and government hospitals in terms of doctors, services, medical equipment, infrastructures, etc. According to the reports, the government hospitals are also changing with the advancement of the latest studies, and tech software. People are heading towards Online Medical store as the need increases during Covid-19 and also easy access to medicines through home delivery are creating immense boost to ecommerce market.

The Issues of Healthcare

There are many complexities in the healthcare of Pakistan, the rules and regulations are also violated in many parts of the country that is illegal or immoral. The healthcare authorities have set the terms and conditions along with the proper policies but some of the common issues are as follows:

The market of Health Insurance

The health insurance market in Pakistan is vast where many insurance companies are providing their service. It is also highlighted that choosing any healthcare plan also illustrates the major complexity of the health insurance plans in Pakistan.

Many Pakistanis who have their private health insurance are also covered under a self-insured health plan, each is designed as per the insurance company and the package that a consumer chooses.

It is also added that some of the insurance companies are working for gaining profits whereas others are non-profit organizations that also creates confusion as to which one to choose.

Regulations of Healthcare

Health Insurance is not the only issue in the system. However, the wholes system of healthcare is regulated and managed by several federal as well as state agencies that include the Disease Control Centers, Health and Human Service Departments, Health Quality Assurance Departments, Medicare and the Medicaid centres along with the Food Inspection and Administration Departments.

Medical Research Laborites are also a major concern but each of the domains of this healthcare has its issues or complexities that can only be resolved after an in-depth understanding of each situation.

Impact of Change on Healthcare Facilities and Resources All the changes that occur in the healthcare industry are at a legislative level and the implementation of each activity has a direct impact on the facilities like the operations of the system as well as the utilization of the resources.

Technological changes also impact how healthcare administrators are handling the resources as well as manages the hospitals or medical centres.

Future Changes in Healthcare Facilities

Cost of care, cultural shifts along policy adjustments pays a major contribution to the system and it empowered the patient’s shift in the care like the services. Technological advancements also contribute to a major shift in patient-centred health systems.

These trends are expected to further continue as the latest healthcare electronic technologies, like 3D printing, GPS tracking, wearable biometric devices will be first tested and then introduced for clinical use in Pakistan.

Moreover, the future implementation of policies, as well as the procedures within the facilities of healthcare, may restrict after the new technologies will be introduced, this will perhaps make the whole system more systematic, aligned, as well as ease in the treatments will be offered due to automatic machines.

The legislative and the demographic changes will also trickle down in the care facilities like the use of clinical and hospital services are expected to grow more till 2025. Due to the current pandemic situations, the growth in healthcare services is recorded not only in Pakistan but worldwide.

The shift in Healthcare Providers According to the researched, along with technological as well as the policy changes, the service provider of healthcare is also changing. Doctors, staff, the whole management plays a vital role in the healthcare system and the changes in education, demographics or satisfaction are also likely to affect the fact of how patients receive the care.

With the growing pace of technology, healthcare workers are also supposed to be educated enough to understand the proper use of any new technological machine or any equipment to treat the patient. However, spreading the awareness of newly formed diseases or infectious virus is also the duty of healthcare workers.

Healthcare providers must have complete knowledge of the cure of the disease.

Demographics

A shift has been observed in the demographics of the medical profession. Women are currently involved as the majority of the healthcare providers in a few specialities that include paediatrics and gynaecology. As per the report an increasing trend is recorded for female healthcare workers.

This shift in the demographics has includes women empowerment in healthcare supports like diversity in the industry. In the upcoming years more female are expected to enter this filed and another major shift in Pakistan for healthcare providers will be observed.

Satisfaction

Job satisfaction is one area that must improve. Doctors should be satisfied with their work only then they can give their proper attention to a precious patient's life.

Conclusion

The healthcare industry is evolving constantly. Technological advancements, Aging populations, and changing trends all have their impact on healthcare. It is very crucial to pay attention to the shifts of society to understand where healthcare is headed.