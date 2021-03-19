Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq assumes charge of VC KMU Peshawar

PESHAWAR: On the recommendation of the Academic Search Committee headed by Prof Dr Atta-Ur-Rahman and subsequent approval of the KP Cabinet, the Governor/Chancellor of KMU has appointed Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq as Vice Chancellor KMU for the period of three years with immediate effect.

He has earned this prestigious position at the youngest age of 41 years. He was already working as Acting Vice Chancellor of the same University for the last 8 months. Prof Zia belongs to the Syed Family of one of the remote districts, Dir Upper of KP with schooling from Dir and Swat. His father Syed Matiullah is a senior retired forest officer.

The professor has already proved his mettle in the field as he was conferred with several awards: Chancellor Lifetime achievement 2017, HEC Pakistan Best University Teacher 2018, HEC Pakistan Best Young Researcher 2019, and Fellowship of the Faculty of Public Health, Royal Colleges of London, Edinburg & Glasgow 2020 in recognition of services in the field of public health.

