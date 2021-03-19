Hafeez lauds ICAP’s services

ISLAMABAD: President Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAP) Iftikhar Taj, Vice President Ashfaq Tola, Vice President Mohammad Ali Latif and Secretary Syed Masood Akhtar called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at Finance Division on Thursday.

The delegation from ICAP briefed the honourable Minister about the working of the Institute and thanked him for his patronage.

The Finance Minister lauded the services being rendered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in the fields of accountancy and audit.

The delegation requested the Finance Minister to chair the Council meeting and also presented a coffee table book on the history of ICAP on the occasion.—PR

