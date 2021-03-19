ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Safe City project will ensure speedy identification of suspects: IGP

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that safe city project has been made more proactive to ensure speedy identification of suspects and busting the criminal gangs.

Addressing a presser, he said that police team were actively using safe city cameras for identification of suspects. Police guides have been deployed at police stations to facilitate visitors while police officers are ensuring regular interaction with their subordinates, he said, adding that E-desk has been set up at super market for registration of complaints without any human interaction while welfare steps for policemen are being taken.

To a question, he said that investigation of attack on police team was underway. Police have started campaign to enhance coordination with citizens and resolve their issues.

He said that the city police have recovered stolen goods of worth over Rs 194.8 million during the ongoing year and also handed over stolen items including vehicles, gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables of over Rs 87 million to the actual owners.

The IGP further said that the city police have arrested 117 accused involved in 105 cases of dacoity, robbery and looted valuables of Rs 38.8 million from their possession.

Police have also arrested another 62 accused, associated with 27 criminal gangs, while 120 persons involved in burglaries and snatching items were also held besides recovery of cash of Rs.21.6 million from them.

Another 26 gangs of anti-social elements were busted besides arrest of 67 criminals and 40 vehicles worth Rs. 63.5 million were recovered from 24 auto-thieves involved in 46 cases.

He said that police also recovered 53 bikes worth Rs.3.3 million after arrest of 49 persons wanted in 53 cases by Islamabad police, the IGP said,

Rehman said that in the same period police also arrested 144 proclaimed offenders who were allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom and murder cases during the year of 2012,2009 and 2003. Six blind murder cases were also resolved during this period and 12 alleged assassins were also arrested, he said.

