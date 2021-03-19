ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachiites to have auditorium under WB’s ‘CLICK’ project: Laeeq

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Thursday said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium is Karachi’s most important project and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation wanted to complete it at the earliest.

This would be Pakistan’s biggest auditorium having 1,800 seating capacity. People of Karachi would be given a gift of auditorium under the World Bank’s project CLICK, the Administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review works for Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium here.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture, Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, project’s contractor and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that stone was laid for Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium in 1992 but it had been pending for last 30 years.

He said that the cost of the project has been increased considerably due to long delay.

Ahmed said that the area where the auditorium is being established is very important considering that many important organizations are located adjacent to Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium.

The Administrator directed the concerned officials to prepare PC-I of the project so that the same could be sent for approval.

He said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium would be Pakistan’s biggest auditorium where international events would also be held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Laeeq Ahmed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery

Karachiites to have auditorium under WB’s ‘CLICK’ project: Laeeq

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.