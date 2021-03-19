Karachiites to have auditorium under WB’s ‘CLICK’ project: Laeeq

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Thursday said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium is Karachi’s most important project and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation wanted to complete it at the earliest.

This would be Pakistan’s biggest auditorium having 1,800 seating capacity. People of Karachi would be given a gift of auditorium under the World Bank’s project CLICK, the Administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review works for Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium here.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture, Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, project’s contractor and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that stone was laid for Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium in 1992 but it had been pending for last 30 years.

He said that the cost of the project has been increased considerably due to long delay.

Ahmed said that the area where the auditorium is being established is very important considering that many important organizations are located adjacent to Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium.

The Administrator directed the concerned officials to prepare PC-I of the project so that the same could be sent for approval.

He said that Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium would be Pakistan’s biggest auditorium where international events would also be held.

