Markets
LME official prices
19 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2203.00 2202.50 9027.00 1921.00 15988.00 28200.00 2807.00 2260.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2203.00 2202.50 9027.00 1921.00 15988.00 28200.00 2807.00 2260.00
3-months Buyer 2222.50 2232.50 9024.50 1944.50 16047.00 25820.00 2824.50 2295.00
3-months Seller 2222.50 2232.50 9024.50 1944.50 16047.00 25820.00 2824.50 2295.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24035.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24035.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
