NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
19 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 18, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
635,056,574 304,292,353 26,808,062,563 11,318,401,515
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,916,021,115 (1,475,406,799) 440,614,316
Local Individuals 25,028,236,183 (25,141,986,957) (113,750,775)
Local Corporates 9,055,064,801 (9,381,928,343) (326,863,541)
===============================================================================
