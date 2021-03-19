KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 635,056,574 304,292,353 26,808,062,563 11,318,401,515 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,916,021,115 (1,475,406,799) 440,614,316 Local Individuals 25,028,236,183 (25,141,986,957) (113,750,775) Local Corporates 9,055,064,801 (9,381,928,343) (326,863,541) ===============================================================================

