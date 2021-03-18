Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms to be notified after finalization of Senate parliamentary party leaders’ list

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said a Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms would be notified after finalization of the list of parliamentary leaders in Senate.

In a letter written to Parliamentary leaders in National Assembly, Senate, he said committee was being constituted to establish a credible, transparent electoral system and to ensure transparent, free and fair elections at all levels, besides putting an end to venues that allow corrupt practices that are eroding our parliamentary democracy.

The parliamentary leaders were informed that the speaker in consultation with the chairman Senate had decided to constitute the committee comprising the leaders of the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and Senate to undertake comprehensive electoral reforms in pursuant to the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.