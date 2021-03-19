ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Mobile phones and digital divide

BR Research 19 Mar 2021

As expected, mobile phone imports have continued to retain their growth spree. In the Jul-Feb period of this fiscal, data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) show that handset imports had grown by 52 percent year-on-year to $1.31 billion. Thus far this fiscal, about $450 million more in forex has been spent on these imports. In February alone, imports had increased by 68 percent year-on-year to $176 million.

The significantly higher forex burn on mobile imports is a cause of concern. But there is another side to the argument. A lot of these imports are said to be in the category of smartphones, from low-end to medium-end. Considering the 35 to 40 percent smartphone penetration in the country, there is a need to put more smartphones into people’s hands so that benefits of digital economy can be exploited.

While local mobile phone assembly has taken off in recent years, the fact that those facilities are churning out mostly 2G-enabled handsets underscores the necessity of importing smartphones. Even if 4G-enabled smartphones suddenly start coming out of those facilities, it wouldn’t necessarily bring down the import bill, due to the requirement for imported kits, parts and accessories, as well as potential demand.

Nevertheless, while feature phones are inferior in terms of advanced connectivity, the importance of smartphones alone in enabling digital economy shouldn’t be exaggerated. Productivity in digital space also requires access to computers, laptops, decent internet connection, along with knowledge of how to use such channels. The latest Pakistan Social & Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) Survey (2018-19) from PBS shows a dismal landscape on those counts.

For instance, the PSLM data show that only 14 percent of households in Pakistan had access to a computer or a laptop. Besides, only 34 percent of households had access to Internet (including DSL and 3G/4G). Mobile phone ownership among individuals 10 years and older was reported at 45 percent. Those numbers become even worse when one steps into the rural areas. Gender gap is also palpable.

If the pandemic hasn’t raised this issue already, one of the complex problems for the government and the private sector in the coming years will be how to resolve the digital divide, which is exacerbated by income inequalities and gender disparities. It is high time to think about how to make computing devices (be it computers or smartphones) and internet widely available as well as affordable for the masses.

imports digital economy Pakistan Bureau of Statistics smartphones mobile phone mobile imports

Mobile phones and digital divide

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters