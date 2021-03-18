ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India, Vietnam rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks

  • Bangladesh looks to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice.
  • Thailand prices dip on quiet market, weaker baht.
  • Congestion at Indian ports has eased – exporter.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Rice export prices rose for the Indian and Vietnamese varieties this week boosted by a pick-up in demand, while Bangladesh issued a fresh tender to stock up supplies.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates rose to $398-$403 per tonne, from last week's $395-$401, on firm demand and an appreciation in the rupee.

"Demand was always there for Indian rice, but some buyers were not making purchases due to congestion at ports. Since congestion is eased, they are also buying," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice also rose to $510-$515 per tonne on Thursday, from $500-$510 a week earlier.

"We are seeing an uptick in demand from foreign buyers (Philippines, Bangladesh and Indonesia), who are seeking to buy rice from the winter-spring crop that has the best quality of the year," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Philippine ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre that Vietnam had pledged to ensure long-term and sustainable rice supplies to the Philippines.

The Philippines has been Vietnam's largest rice export market.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, in addition to buying in state-to-state deals with India, Thailand and Vietnam, while private traders are allowed to import 1 million tonnes of rice.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has turned to imports after repeated floods damaged its crops and depleted stocks.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices eased to $505-$513 per tonne on Thursday, from last week's $505-$515.

Bangkok-based traders said the market was quiet and the continued decline in prices was largely due to the exchange rate, as the Thai baht has weakened against the US dollar.

Rice export prices export prices India, Vietnam rice price Asia Rice rate

India, Vietnam rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters