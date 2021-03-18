ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hafeez stresses for speedy privatization process

  • He also urged to observe the time lines and carry forward the whole process expeditiously.
APP 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday stressed the need for carrying forward the process of privatization at fast track.

Chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP), the minister said that the time was of essence in undertaking a well-structured privatization activity to bring in competitive efficiency, improve service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain SAPM on Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood and SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar.

Hafeez Shaikh said that the privatization would diversify sources of income for the government, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards overall economic growth and development.

He also urged to observe the time lines and carry forward the whole process expeditiously.

On the occasion, the committee approved Privatization Division’s summary regarding approval of a reserve price for the privatization of the Services International Hotel, Lahore.

The additional secretary informed that the Committee that all codal formalities were met during the valuation process.

The Privatization Division also presented various proposals regarding Award of Management Contracts for smooth running of DISCOs in compliance with the earlier directive of the CCOP meeting held on January 04, 2021.

The Management Contracts would improve the service delivery and thus, serve the larger interest of electricity consumers in Pakistan, the statement said adding the Privatization Division also requested for a permission to hire a Transaction Adviser for completing the aforesaid tasks.

After detailed discussion, the Committee directed to speed up the process of completion of prior actions pertaining to award of Management Contracts for DISCOs and present a road map with firmed-up proposals within a week, after seeking requisite approval from the Privatization Commission Board.

The committee also allowed hiring of a Transaction Adviser as permissible under the rules, the statement said.

The Privatization Division also submitted a compliance report on the implementation status of Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) in Real Estate, Industries, Banking and Finance, Energy and other sectors which were on active Privatization List.

The Committee reiterated the firm commitment of the government in spearheading the privatization process with transparency and fairness in consultation with stakeholders.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh privatization process

Hafeez stresses for speedy privatization process

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters