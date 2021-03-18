Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Niger village which killed 58 people

Pakistan has condemned the terrorist attacks in Tillaberi region of Republic of Niger that resulted in the loss of 58 lives.

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village. In a statement, the government said that the assailants intercepted four vehicles transporting passengers from a weekly market to the villages of Chinagoder and Darey Dey.

“These individuals then gutlessly and cruelly proceeded to carry out targeted executions of passengers. In the village of Darey Dey, they killed people and burned the granaries,” the statement said.

In a press release on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) condemned the attack and extended deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. We reaffirm our strong support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger in this moment of grief," FO said.

On January 2, suspected militants killed at least 100 civilians in raids on two villages in Tillabery, one of the deadliest episodes in the country’s recent history.