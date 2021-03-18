ANL 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.08%)
DGKC 125.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.34%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.06%)
HASCOL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HUBC 83.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 87.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 40.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
TRG 144.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-2.88%)
UNITY 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -31.69 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -198.73 (-0.79%)
KSE100 45,384 Decreased By ▼ -66.78 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,788 Decreased By ▼ -90.67 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar rises on Fed comments, jobs; NZ dollar shrugs off Q4 data

  • "A key driver (for the Kiwi) is expected to be a continuation of the global recovery which should see commodity currencies outperform," Westpac analysts said in a note.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar rose against the greenback on Thursday, after local data showed a big jump in employment in February, and the US Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, which also helped the kiwi dollar.

The Australian dollar was trading 0.47% higher at $0.7833, a two-week high, as investors moved to risk-sensitive currencies after the Fed dampened speculation that a stronger economic outlook could propel the central bank to wind back its stimulus.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.08% to $0.7245, in between its three-week range of $0.7100 and $0.7464.

The highly expected comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent the greenback and long-term US bond yields lower, and helping risk appetite amongst investors.

"The sustainability of this move in yields will remain key for the AUD/USD," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said.

Also fuelling the Aussie, was data that showed employment jumping for a fifth consecutive month in February, while the jobless rate fell by far more than expected, in yet another sign that the country's economy was moving in the right direction.

The strong data challenges the Reserve Bank of Australia's lower-for-longer monetary policy pledge to keep rates at a record low of 0.1% until the labour market is tight enough to generate inflation.

Australian three-year bond futures fell 5 ticks to 99.690, implying a yield of 0.3%. The 10-year futures contract was ten ticks lower at 98.145, implying a 1.8% yield.

Across the Tasman, data showing New Zealand's economy contracted in the final quarter of last year had little impact on the kiwi, due to the lingering effects of the Fed's comments, traders said.

"A key driver (for the Kiwi) is expected to be a continuation of the global recovery which should see commodity currencies outperform," Westpac analysts said in a note.

New Zealand government bonds moved lower, with yields 2-3 basis points higher across the curve.

Yen employment AUD New Zealand dollar US dollar Fed Chair Jerome Powell australia dollar yua

Australia dollar rises on Fed comments, jobs; NZ dollar shrugs off Q4 data

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters