ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC adjourns hearing of Zardari’s petition

Recorder Report 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition to quash an interim reference in the matter of Park Lane properties due to non-availability of his counsel.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard the petition of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

During the hearing, an associate advocate of Farooq H Naek, the lead counsel of former president, sought time due to non-availability of Naek and requested the court to adjourn the hearing.

Accepting his plea, the bench deferred the hearing for an indefinite period.

The PPP co-chairperson filed the petition through Farooq H Naek and cited Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), judge Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad and the federation as respondents.

In his petition, Zardari stated that he is aggrieved by and dissatisfied with the order of accountability court dated 7-8-2020 whereby his application for quashment of the said interim reference and application for first deciding/determining jurisdiction of the Accountability Court in this matter, were dismissed by the AC Islamabad.

He said that an inquiry into some fake bank accounts of Karachi was initiated by FIA in 2015 and noticing delay, the Supreme Court in 2018 took suo moto notice thereof which resulted in Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and its recommendations culminating in order dated 07.01.2019.

He added that in paragraph 37 (v) of the Order dated 07-01-2019 the Supreme Court of Pakistan specifically directed the NAB to act strictly in accordance with law and after inquiry and investigation in case and if cognizable offences are made out the recommendation contained in paragraph 300 of the final synthesis report shall be acted upon and the requisite reference shall be filed in the concerned Accountability Court.

He said that the said interim reference is with respect to loan of Rs.1.5 billion taken by M/s. Parthenon Pvt. Limited from private Banks by pledging valuable immovable property of M/s. Parklane Estate (Pvt) Limited. Therefore, he prayed to the court to quash the reference No. 13 of 2019 being without jurisdiction, illegal, unlawful, null and void ab-initio.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq Zardari’s petition Justice Tariq Mahmood

IHC adjourns hearing of Zardari’s petition

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates

Quarterly tariff adjustment: Power consumers to face another brunt of Rs91bn

2002 power policy IPPs resent govt approach to payment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.