DS Railways conducts track inspection

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul conducted 50 kilometres long inspection of railway track from Cantonment station to Gaddar station on motor trolley here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by the relevant divisional engineers and civil engineering staff. Inspection on motor trolley is conducted at a speed of 10-15 kilometres per hour and it occupies the fundamental position in assessing the safety and fitness of railways’ track in different perspectives that primarily include: condition of rails and ballast, curves and bridges, alignment and joints, rough running and other related aspects.

