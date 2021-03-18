European shares slip; BMW jumps

MILAN/ROTTERDAM: European stocks ticked lower on Wednesday as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while German carmaker BMW jumped after forecasting significant profit growth in 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.3% lower, trading below a one-year peak after a cautious session in Asian markets.

The Fed’s monetary policy stance will be closely watched after a recent run-up in Treasury yields stoked concerns about a pick-up in inflation as the US economy rebounds from pandemic lows. The central bank’s policy statement and economic forecasts are due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

BMW rose 4.4% after it said it expects a significant annual increase in group pre-tax profit in 2021 as it forecast a strong performance in all its segments.

Europe’s automobiles & parts index gained 1.5% to hit a fresh 2018 high, with Volkswagen rising 3.1% after it forecast its 2021 deliveries, sales and earnings to come in above the previous year’s level.

German airport operator Fraport jumped 3.9% after HSBC upgraded the stock to “buy”, saying the pandemic has forced the company to become “better”.

Austrian hydropower producer Verbund slid 4.3% as it expects 2021 profit to fall after a 14% rise in 2020, thanks to lower electricity prices.

Real estate, oil & gas and retail stocks were the top decliners.