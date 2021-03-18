ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Most of Gulf markets fall in line with global shares

Reuters 18 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended lower on Wednesday, mirroring global stocks as investors waited to see if the US Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.8%, pressured by a 1.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.9% decrease in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, snapping five sessions of gains, hit by a 1.3% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

State-owned Abu Dhabi Airports has called on almost 3 billion dirhams ($816.82 million) worth of guarantees issued by local banks on behalf of contractors working on an airport expansion project already delayed by several years, Reuters reported, citing sources.

It could pressure balance sheets of banks already heavily exposed to the UAE’s construction sector, sluggish for years amid a slowdown in infrastructure and property projects.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index lost 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank falling 0.9%, while Saudi Telecom Company retreated 2.5%.

“There are also concerns over the sustained drops in demand for oil. With countries yet to return to their pre-COVID economic activity levels, demand for oil remains relatively low compared to what it was at the start of last year,” Michael Stark, research analyst at Exness, said.

Meanwhile, Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply.

In Qatar, the benchmark concluded 0.8% lower, with Qatar Navigation falling more than 8%, as the stock went ex-dividend.

Qatar Navigation, a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group, saw its biggest intraday fall in nearly a year.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 1%, with the country’s largest lender Commercial International Bank shedding 2.2%.

