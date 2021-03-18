Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices....
18 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2204.50 2174.50 8965.50 1943.50 16131.00 26874.00 2802.50 2250.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2204.50 2174.50 8965.50 1943.50 16131.00 26874.00 2802.50 2250.50
3-months Buyer 2224.50 2201.00 8956.50 1965.50 16181.00 25220.00 2822.50 2272.00
3-months Seller 2224.50 2201.00 8956.50 1965.50 16181.00 25220.00 2822.50 2272.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23850.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23850.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.