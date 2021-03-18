KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 600,150,584 315,146,924 28,441,194,441 12,853,139,634 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,633,628,641 -1,763,062,424 -129,433,782 Local Individuals 26,029,459,709 -26,308,366,334 -278,906,625 Local Corporates 10,188,931,430 -9,780,591,023 408,340,407 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021