NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
18 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
600,150,584 315,146,924 28,441,194,441 12,853,139,634
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,633,628,641 -1,763,062,424 -129,433,782
Local Individuals 26,029,459,709 -26,308,366,334 -278,906,625
Local Corporates 10,188,931,430 -9,780,591,023 408,340,407
===============================================================================
