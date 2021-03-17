ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Pakistan

Fawad asks opposition to initiate dialogue over electoral reforms

  • He stated that it was a good that the opposition had retreated from the long march as political stability was direly needed in the country.
APP 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday invited the opposition to take a step forward in the parliament and initiate dialogues over electoral reforms.

In a tweet, he stated that it was a good that the opposition had retreated from the long march as political stability was direly needed in the country.

He invited the opposition to take step forward in the parliament, initiate dialogues over electoral reforms through constituting a new election commission and laws.

Chaudhry Fawad said that judicial and administrative reforms were the need of the hour and the opposition should give its recommendations in that regard.

It is pertinent here to mention that the anti-government opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Tuesday announced postponement of its long march, previously scheduled to take place on March 26.

The announcement was made by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman following the meeting of the alliance in Islamabad.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and other PDM leaders.

