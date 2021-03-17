ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Mar 17, 2021
Arabica coffee prices weaken, sugar also down

*May arabica coffee fell by 0.75 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.3375 per lb. * May raw sugar fell by 0.25 cents, or 1.5%, to 16.05 cents per lb. * May London cocoa fell by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,734 pounds a tonne.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, weighed partly by a further weakening in the currency of top producer Brazil, while sugar prices also slipped.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell by 0.75 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.3375 per lb at 1517 GMT after rising to a peak of $1.3565, its highest since March 1.

Dealers said weakness in Brazil's real currency helped to trigger a bout of profit-taking after the market's recent run-up. The country's government on Wednesday raised its inflation outlook sharply.

A weaker real increased prices in local currency terms in Brazil and can spark a pick-up in producer selling.

Dealers were keeping watch on the worsening COVID-19 situation in Brazil, with the record pace of deaths potentially leading to tighter restrictions.

May robusta coffee rose by $5, or 0.4%, to $1,411 a tonne.

SUGAR

May raw sugar fell by 0.25 cents, or 1.5%, to 16.05 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market remained rangebound, with solid support around 15.85/15.90 cents and resistance at about 16.50/16.55 cents.

Indian mills have contracted to export 4.3 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2020/21 season ending on Sept. 30, a trade body said on Wednesday, as a rally in global prices to a four-year high and an export subsidy make overseas sales lucrative.

May white sugar fell by $5, or 1.1%, to $458.40 a tonne.

COCOA

May London cocoa fell by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,734 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said the market was keeping a close watch on May's premium to July to see if there were also any signs of tightness in available supplies. The March contract expired on Tuesday at a substantial premium.

A total of 52,860 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE March London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

May New York cocoa fell by $13, or 0.5%, to $2,513 a tonne.

Cocoa prices cocoa beans Arabica coffee futures coffee exports cocoa crop sugar market

