PSX stays bullish, gains 593 points to close at 45,450 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 593.25 points, with positive change of 1.32 percent, closing at 45,450.31 points against 44,857.06 points on the last working day.

A total 510,384,498 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 408,459,623 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.795 billion against Rs19.986 billion previous day.

As many as 415 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 320 of them recorded gain and 76 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 34,428,573 shares and price per share of Rs138.65, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 32,419,000 and price per share of Rs9.10 and Pak Refinery with volume of 26,730,500 and price per share of Rs23.83.

Sunrays Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs63.74 per share, closing at Rs936.74 followed by Indus Motor CoXD, share prices of which increased by Rs52.09, closing at Rs1081.05.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs149.01 per share, closing at Rs9749.99 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the decrease of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs1200.