Member of Pakistan squad for South Africa tour tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Pakistan squad for South Africa tour has been tested positive for COVID-19, PCB announced on Wednesday.

A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound team on Tuesday. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player, said the board.

Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence.

If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested