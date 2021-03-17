Sports
Member of Pakistan squad for South Africa tour tests positive for COVID-19
- A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound team on Tuesday.
- The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence.
17 Mar 2021
A member of Pakistan squad for South Africa tour has been tested positive for COVID-19, PCB announced on Wednesday.
A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound team on Tuesday. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player, said the board.
Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence.
If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Member of Pakistan squad for South Africa tour tests positive for COVID-19
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Read more stories
Comments