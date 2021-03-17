World
Coronavirus situation worsening in greater Paris region
- He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local week-end lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a more broader lockdown in the region.
17 Mar 2021
PARIS: The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.
He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local week-end lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a more broader lockdown in the region.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Coronavirus situation worsening in greater Paris region
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions
Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments