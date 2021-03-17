Coronavirus situation worsening in greater Paris region

PARIS: The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.

He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local week-end lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a more broader lockdown in the region.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region.