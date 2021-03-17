ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.03%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.47%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
PPL 89.01 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.08%)
PRL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.62%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.92%)
TRG 146.90 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (5.95%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,889 Increased By ▲ 80.05 (1.66%)
BR30 25,222 Increased By ▲ 576.41 (2.34%)
KSE100 45,403 Increased By ▲ 545.92 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,880 Increased By ▲ 251.72 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Russia calls US allegations over Putin-directed election meddling 'baseless'

  • "The document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of baseless accusations against our country for interfering in American domestic political processes," Russia's embassy in the United States said in a statement on Facebook.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday described US intelligence allegations that President Vladimir Putin had likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump as baseless.

A 15-page American intelligence report, released on Tuesday, added heft to longstanding allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

"The document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of baseless accusations against our country for interfering in American domestic political processes," Russia's embassy in the United States said in a statement on Facebook.

"The conclusions of the report on Russia conducting influence operations in America are confirmed solely by the confidence of the intelligence services of their self-righteousness. No facts or specific evidence of such claims were provided."

