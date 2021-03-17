ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.38%)
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

  • On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's first-ever security dialogue at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, in collaboration with the country's five major policy think-tanks.
  • In his keynote address, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that it is vital to understand that national security is beyond just defence, including non-traditional issues such as climate change and food security.
BR Web Desk 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's first-ever security dialogue at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, in collaboration with the National Security Division and the country's five major policy think-tanks.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue aims to define the country's new strategic direction in line with the Prime Minister's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the international community.

The aforementioned think tanks include: - Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies - Islamabad Policy Research Institute - Institute of Strategic Studies - Institute of Regional Studies - National Defence University's Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that it is vital to understand that national security is beyond just defence, including non-traditional issues such as climate change and food security, which threaten Pakistan's overall security.

At the event, the Prime Minister also launched the first-of-its-kind advisory portal of the National Security Division.

This portal will be an integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be giving his keynote address tomorrow.

