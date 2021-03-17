ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.62%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.49%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.15%)
TRG 146.44 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (5.62%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 72.37 (1.5%)
BR30 25,192 Increased By ▲ 545.86 (2.21%)
KSE100 45,354 Increased By ▲ 497.42 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,863 Increased By ▲ 234.64 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Australia shares snap 3-day winning streak ahead of Fed verdict

  • Medusa Mining and Dacian Gold closed down 6% and 5%, respectively.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

Australian shares snapped three consecutive sessions of gains to end lower on Wednesday, as the benchmark tracked an overnight slump in Wall Street, with traders awaiting cues on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to finish at 6,795.20.

The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

Fed policymakers are likely to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, and reiterate their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

However, fears about an overheating economy and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations have increased scrutiny on the Fed meeting.

"They are in a very difficult position. If they get the policy wrong it may be very damaging to equity markets," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

"My feeling is they will not be able to allow interest rates to rise much further."

Australian energy stocks closed 1.2% lower, after earlier marking its biggest percentage loss in a week, as the sector was hit by a fall in oil prices.

Oil Search declined nearly 3%, while Santos Ltd ended 1.2% lower.

Miners finished 1.4% weaker on lower copper prices, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto each closing down over 1%.

The gold index snapped two sessions of gains to close 1.4% lower as bullion prices weakened against a stronger US dollar.

Medusa Mining and Dacian Gold closed down 6% and 5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, technology stocks mirrored an overnight rise in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index to climb 0.7%, marking its second straight day of gains. Afterpay ended over 1% higher, while WiseTech Global settled over 3% up.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to finish the session at 12,622.21.

Top losers were Sanford Ltd, shedding 7.6%, and Contact Energy losing 4.5%.

