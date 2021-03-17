Markets
LME official prices
17 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2196.50 2184.50 9147.50 1936.00 16167.00 26532.00 2815.00 2250.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2196.50 2184.50 9147.50 1936.00 16167.00 26532.00 2815.00 2250.00
3-months Buyer 2209.50 2210.50 9123.00 1962.00 16231.00 25265.00 2833.50 2272.00
3-months Seller 2209.50 2210.50 9123.00 1962.00 16231.00 25265.00 2833.50 2272.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23140.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23140.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
