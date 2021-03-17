KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 472,434,864 239,871,502 24,194,115,780 11,159,413,756 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,166,658,422 -3,346,914,979 -180,256,557 Local Individuals 21,979,738,397 -21,994,206,891 -14,468,494 Local Corporates 8,685,649,138 -8,490,924,087 194,725,051 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021