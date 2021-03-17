Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
472,434,864 239,871,502 24,194,115,780 11,159,413,756
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,166,658,422 -3,346,914,979 -180,256,557
Local Individuals 21,979,738,397 -21,994,206,891 -14,468,494
Local Corporates 8,685,649,138 -8,490,924,087 194,725,051
===============================================================================
