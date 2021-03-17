ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.  11-03-2021     17-03-2021                  09-03-2021        20% (i)
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited #             11-03-2021     17-03-2021   17-03-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank
Limited                       11-03-2021     17-03-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Limited   12-03-2021     17-03-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited                       12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021        60% (i)
Millat Tractors Limited       12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021           500%
                                                                                       (i) 12.5% B
Bestway Cement Limited        12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021        30% (i)
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.     12-03-2021     18-03-2021   18-03-2021     10-03-2021        34% (F)
Ittehad Chemicals Limited     12-03-2021     19-03-2021                  10-03-2021        20% (i)
Thal L imited                 13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021        80% (i)
Indus Motor Co. Ltd.          13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021      250% (ii)
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.   13-03-2021     20-03-2021                  11-03-2021        10% (i)
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited            14-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021 30% (i) 16% R*
Bunnys Limited                15-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021      30% B (i)
International                 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        35% (i)
Industries Ltd.
International                 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        30% (i)
Steels Limited
Feroze1888 Mills Limited      16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        20% (i)
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.       16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021       100% (i)
Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.        16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        10% (i)
Saritow Spinning              16-03-2021     22-03-2021   22-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Unity Foods Limited #         16-03-2021     22-03-2021   22-03-2021
Biafo Industries Limited      17-03-2021     23-03-2021                  15-03-2021        20% (i)
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd.   16-03-2021     24-03-2021                  12-03-2021        50% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. #     17-03-2021     24-03-2021   24-03-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Limited               11-03-2021     25-03-2021
Bank Al Habib Limited         15-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     11-03-2021        45% (F)
Archroma Pakistan Limited #   17-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021
Fauji Foods Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021                           NIL
Allied Bank Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     17-03-2021        60% (F)
Soneri Bank Limited           19-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     17-03-2021     12.50% (F)
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd.     20-03-2021     26-03-2021
Habib Bank Limited            20-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     18-03-2021        30% (F)
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021     12-03-2021       150% (F)
J .K . Spinning               20-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Habib Metropolitan            19-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     17-03-2021        25% (F)
Bank Ltd.
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares **

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

