KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. 11-03-2021 17-03-2021 09-03-2021 20% (i) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited # 11-03-2021 17-03-2021 17-03-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited 11-03-2021 17-03-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Limited 12-03-2021 17-03-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 60% (i) Millat Tractors Limited 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 500% (i) 12.5% B Bestway Cement Limited 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 30% (i) Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 34% (F) Ittehad Chemicals Limited 12-03-2021 19-03-2021 10-03-2021 20% (i) Thal L imited 13-03-2021 19-03-2021 11-03-2021 80% (i) Indus Motor Co. Ltd. 13-03-2021 19-03-2021 11-03-2021 250% (ii) Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd. 13-03-2021 20-03-2021 11-03-2021 10% (i) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 14-03-2021 21-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% (i) 16% R* Bunnys Limited 15-03-2021 21-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% B (i) International 15-03-2021 22-03-2021 11-03-2021 35% (i) Industries Ltd. International 15-03-2021 22-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% (i) Steels Limited Feroze1888 Mills Limited 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 20% (i) Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 100% (i) Cherat Cement Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 10% (i) Saritow Spinning 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # Unity Foods Limited # 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Biafo Industries Limited 17-03-2021 23-03-2021 15-03-2021 20% (i) Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 24-03-2021 12-03-2021 50% (i) Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. # 17-03-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Limited 11-03-2021 25-03-2021 Bank Al Habib Limited 15-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 11-03-2021 45% (F) Archroma Pakistan Limited # 17-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 Fauji Foods Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 NIL Allied Bank Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 17-03-2021 60% (F) Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 12.50% (F) (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 30% (F) MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 150% (F) J .K . Spinning 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # Habib Metropolitan 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 25% (F) Bank Ltd. ==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares **

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021