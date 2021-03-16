ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian palm producer FGV jumps 20pc after surviving Felda's bid

  • The Federal Land Development Authority, or Felda, in December proposed a mandatory takeover offer after agreeing to increase its stake in FGV.
  • FGV's stock jumped as much as 28.5% on Tuesday in its largest intraday jump since Sept. 14, 2015.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares in Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd closed almost 21% higher on Tuesday after state-owned Felda failed in its bid to take the world's largest crude palm oil producer private.

The Federal Land Development Authority, or Felda, in December proposed a mandatory takeover offer after agreeing to increase its stake in FGV.

Felda only obtained 81% equity interest in FGV by Monday evening when the offer deadline to take the company private ended, an exchange filing showed.

Felda planned to take FGV private, which required it and parties acting in concert to hold at least 90% of FGV shares following the takeover offer, Felda's offer document in January showed.

FGV's stock jumped as much as 28.5% on Tuesday in its largest intraday jump since Sept. 14, 2015.

"FGV remains as a public listed company and will make further announcements if there are any developments in respect of this matter," the company said in an emailed response to Reuters.

"FGV will continue with its transformation initiatives in the best interest of shareholders," it added.

Felda did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

FGV's independent directors in January urged investors to reject the takeover bid, saying the offer price of 1.30 ringgit ($0.3161) was unfair.

Independent adviser RHB Investment Bank had also called the offer price, representing an 8.5-18.8% discount to FGV's fair value, unfair, but deemed the deal reasonable.

MIDF Research said the takeover attempt could have fallen through because of the unattractive offer price.

"With the current crude palm oil price... at an all-time high, minority shareholders might have been seeking a higher valuation," it said in a note, referring to benchmark palm oil futures, that breached 4,000 ringgit per tonne.

FGV listed on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 2012 as an investor favourite at an offer price of 4.55 ringgit ($1.13) per share in what was hailed as the world's second largest initial public offer after Facebook.

But shares have since tumbled as the company grappled with financial and governance issues.

palm oil imports palm oil futures palm oil producer Palm prices palm oi

Malaysian palm producer FGV jumps 20pc after surviving Felda's bid

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters