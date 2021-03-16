ANL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.81%)
ASC 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.33%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.3%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.46%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.75%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.24%)
PAEL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.66%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.95%)
TRG 138.50 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (7.38%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.04%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.01%)
BR30 24,660 Increased By ▲ 96.29 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,768 Decreased By ▼ -70.76 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,583 Decreased By ▼ -13.79 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn hits 8-day high on brisk US exports

  • The most active soybean futures were steady at $14.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.4% firmer on Monday.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures edged higher on Tuesday to notch an eight-day peak after a US government report showed that export demand for the grain remained high.

Soybeans held steady, while wheat edged lower.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $5.51-1/4 a bushel by 0332 GMT, near the session peak of $5.52-1/2 a bushel - the highest since March 8. Corn gained 1.9% in the previous session.

"Prices are being bolstered by a faster pace of US export clearance," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

A weekly US Agriculture Department report showed corn export inspections of 2.204 million tonnes, up from 1.673 million tonnes in the prior week. That topped analysts' expectations, which ranged from 1.2 million to 1.9 million tonnes.

The most active wheat futures were down 0.4% at $6.42-1/2 a bushel, having closed 1% higher on Monday.

Egypt, the second-largest buyer of Russian wheat after Turkey, bought 360,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat last week. Russia imposed high wheat export tax from March 1, and the pace of its exports is down sharply.

The most active soybean futures were steady at $14.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.4% firmer on Monday.

The US soybean crush was well below trade expectations in February, sinking to the lowest in 17 months, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday.

Chicago wheat Chicago soybean CHICAGO Chicago corn Chicago Cubs

Corn hits 8-day high on brisk US exports

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters