ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
ASC 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.47%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.33%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.8%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.89%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.47%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PRL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.02%)
TRG 138.40 Increased By ▲ 9.42 (7.3%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.52%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,800 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,636 Increased By ▲ 72.08 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,770 Decreased By ▼ -69.52 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,589 Decreased By ▼ -7.88 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar steadies near 3-year high ahead of Fed meeting

  • Canada's inflation report for February is due on Wednesday which can help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada interest rate outlook.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly climbed ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week and oil prices fell, with the loonie pulling back from an earlier three-year high.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2466 to the greenback, or 80.22 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2442.

The loonie was boosted on Friday by data showing that Canada added more jobs than expected in February.

"We do not exclude the risk of a squeeze higher in the USD in the short run and note that intraday price action today might well be hinting that a USD push higher is developing," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The US dollar gained for a third straight session as traders cut their bearish bets on the greenback to four-month lows amid the recent rise in US Treasury yields and grew cautious ahead of the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, consolidated some recent gains.

US crude prices settled 0.3% lower at $65.39 a barrel.

Canadian home sales and prices continued to surge in February, rising 6.6% from January to set a new record amid strong demand across much of the country, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

Canada's inflation report for February is due on Wednesday which can help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada interest rate outlook.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve.

The 10-year touched its highest since January last year at 1.602% before dipping to 1.543%, down 4.8 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Canadian government bond yields Scotiabank USD Canada's major exports Canadian home sales

Canadian dollar steadies near 3-year high ahead of Fed meeting

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters