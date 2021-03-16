ANL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.81%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (6.27%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DGKC 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.12%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.15%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
FFL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.61%)
HUBC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.7%)
KAPCO 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.74%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.79%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.52%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.48%)
TRG 138.60 Increased By ▲ 9.62 (7.46%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.01%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 99.87 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,778 Decreased By ▼ -60.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,591 Decreased By ▼ -5.93 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

News Corp strikes content deal with Facebook in Australia

  • Google negotiated multi-million dollar content licensing deals for its "Showcase" product with a host of Australian companies, and notably the country's two biggest news organisations: News Corp and Nine Entertainment.
AFP 16 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Tuesday announced a three-year content deal with Facebook in Australia, weeks after Canberra introduced laws forcing digital platforms to pay for news.

Facebook last month blocked all news in the country amid a heated dispute over the legislation, causing outrage Down Under as non-media Facebook pages, including for emergency services, government health departments and charities, were caught up in the ban.

But the US tech giant later lifted the news blackout and agreed to negotiate paid arrangements with Australian media, leading the government to water down rules in the so-called News Media Bargaining Code.

The agreement will see News Corp's Australian media outlets provide content via Facebook's "News" service, similar to a deal the companies struck in the US in October 2019.

It will apply to dozens of newspapers across the country -- including The Australian, Sydney's The Daily Telegraph and Melbourne's Herald Sun -- while Sky News Australia has also reached a new, expanded agreement with Facebook.

No details were given about the value of the deal.

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said the outcome was "more than a decade in the making".

"The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses," he said in a statement.

Andrew Hunter, Facebook's head of news partnerships Australia and New Zealand, confirmed the agreements and said the company was "committed to bringing Facebook News to Australia".

Facebook and Google, the two companies targeted by the regulation, had strongly objected to clauses requiring them to submit to mandatory arbitration over the amount they would have to pay local media to show Australian news on their platforms and search results.

Google negotiated multi-million dollar content licensing deals for its "Showcase" product with a host of Australian companies, and notably the country's two biggest news organisations: News Corp and Nine Entertainment.

Australia's government agreed to weaken the arbitration requirements if the tech giants reached deals with local media firms.

australia New Zealand facebook Canberra Rupert Murdoch Murdoch's News Corp Robert Thomson Andrew Hunter

News Corp strikes content deal with Facebook in Australia

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters