ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.71%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (7.36%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.89%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.01%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 10.14 (0.21%)
BR30 24,661 Increased By ▲ 97.62 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,849 Increased By ▲ 10.05 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,634 Increased By ▲ 36.5 (0.2%)

Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

  • On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P again closed at records, as US traders continued to bet Covid-19 vaccines and government stimulus would heal the US economy.
AFP 16 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from record closes on Wall Street while awaiting the outcome of a US Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.02 percent or 5.28 points at 29,772.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.07 percent or 1.30 points to 1,970.03.

"Japanese shares are seen rallying supported by gains in US stocks," senior analyst Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The US Federal Reserve's "policy decision and new forecasts... are undoubtedly another factor keeping investors a little bit cautious at the start of the new week," Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

The dollar fetched 109.18 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.13 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 1.29 percent at 4,155 yen, trading house Itochu was up 1.68 percent at 3,569 yen, and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest rallied 3.60 percent to 8,910 yen.

Travel agency HIS was up 3.95 percent at 2,342 yen despite announcing its first quarter operating loss stood at 11.7 billion yen ($100 million), worse than the market consensus of a 9.9 billion yen loss.

On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P again closed at records, as US traders continued to bet Covid-19 vaccines and government stimulus would heal the US economy.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 percent to end at 32,953.46.

