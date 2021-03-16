PTI, PDM don’t prioritise Karachi: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that unfortunately both the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, did not place Karachi — the economic hub of the country and home to some thirty million people — on their respective agendas.

The JI leader expressed these views on Monday while addressing a gathering of journalists in Karachi. He said that neither PTI, nor PDM expressed any interest in resolving the burning issues of Karachi. Referring to the recent Senate election he charged that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement once again sold out the mandate of Karachi just for an addition of one Pakistan Peoples Party seat in the upper house of the parliament.

Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also lambasted the PTI and PPP for their joint stance over new census in Karachi. He demanded of the government to ensure early census in Karachi as well as local bodies elections. He added that the JI has already launched “Haq do Karachi ko” movement to highlight the sufferings of Karachi. He further said that the party is going to expedite its campaign in the days to come. In this regard, he added, the JI is going to take out a massive rally on March 28 from Quaidabad area to the Governor House.

Further talking about the political behaviour of the PTI and the PDM, he said that instead of focusing on the issues of masses, the two had organised a “marketplace” for trading votes against money. He said that Hafeez Shaikh was a puppet of the International Monitory Fund in the past. Till now, he has been playing the same role, he added. He held the PPP responsible for the miseries of Karachi. Talking about the agenda of the JI, he said that the party has been struggling for the rights of Karachi since long. He made it clear that the JI is not going to join any coalition in the upcoming local bodies elections in Karachi. He further said that in the current scenario, JI is the only choice of Karachiites.

