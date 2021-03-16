ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.89%)
CM announces Rs7bn Ramazan Package

Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Announcing the Ramazan Package worth Rs7 billion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing the cabinet committee meeting, here on Monday expressed resolve to provide relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramazan.

Giving the details, the CM said a total of 313 Ramazan bazaars will be established across the province where a 10kg flour bag will be available at Rs300. Punjab government will provide around Rs3.50 billion subsidy for this, he added. Agri fair-price shops will also be established to provide fruits and vegetables at the rates of 2018. Similarly, besin, dates, dried chickpeas lentils (chana dal) and other items will also be available at the rates of the year 2018, he said. Sugar will be provided at Rs60 per kg and ghee, chicken and eggs will be sold 10 to 15 rupees less than the market price.

The CM directed to provide maximum relief to the citizens adding that the scope of Sahulat bazaars will be expanded. He further directed to establish Sahulat Bazaar Authority to provide permanent relief to the consumers from artificial price hike.

The CM also chaired a meeting at his office to review performance and reforms in the Board of Revenue for bringing ease in the lives of the common man.

SMBR briefed the participants about departmental reforms. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance, information departments and others attended the meeting.

The CM stated that the facilities of land mutation have been provided in different villages as 107 rural revenue centres have been initiated by the BOR. Now, the people will avail this facility at the level of the village, he added and directed to make functional 700 more rural revenue centres by the end of this month.

A total of 8000 rural revenue centres will be activated in the province by the end of this year to help the citizens in their revenue matters, he added.

The CM also directed that new coronavirus SOPs be strictly implemented as the current wave is more dangerous.

He directed authorities to accelerate the vaccination of elderly citizens while the police and the administration should ensure observance of closure-timings of markets, he further said. We understand the concerns of the traders but steps have been taken due to the rising number of corona patients, he maintained. The traders should give priority to the protection of the lives of the people as the number of patients and deaths are increasing due to SOPs violations, he stated in a statement.

Moreover, the CM has strongly condemned the hooliganism with Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill and termed it tragic in every respect. In a statement, he said Shahbaz Gill is a respectable political worker while the opponents have proved that they are non-democratic. Those trained in the non-democratic eras can indulge in such an uncivilized act because politics means tolerance. It is very important to follow democratic norms and suavity in politics, he added. In fact, the opposition should pay attention to the ethical training of their workers, he added.

