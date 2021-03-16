ANL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.98%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
DGKC 126.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.59%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.84%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.38%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (4.36%)
UNITY 29.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.29%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,797 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-0.11%)
BR30 24,619 Increased By ▲ 55.39 (0.23%)
KSE100 44,701 Decreased By ▼ -138.49 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,552 Decreased By ▼ -45.12 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Mar 16, 2021
Markets

Australian bond futures slide

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: Australian three-year bond futures dipped to a one-week low on Monday, implying yields of nearly 0.3%, as investors feared a stellar economic recovery would rekindle inflation and spur interest rate hikes. A global bonds sell-off gathered momentum last month on worries massive US fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand would flare inflation with expanding vaccination campaigns expected to bring an end to lockdowns.

In Australia, the country’s central bank responded last week by doubling the fee it charges for lending out April 2023 and April 2024 government bonds. Moreover, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also forcefully pushed back on market pricing for rate hikes.

The spike in bond yields did little to push the Australian dollar higher which was down for a second straight session at $0.7747, drifting away from a three-high high atop 80 US cents touched late last month.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.3% at $0.7196, still far away from a 3-1/2-year high of $0.7463 seen last month. The kiwi has drifted away from a recent trough at $0.7100, which now marks strong support.

New Zealand government bonds fell with yields 11-12 basis points higher at the long end of the curve.

In Australia, the three-year government bond futures contract fell sharply to 99.706 from Friday’s close of 99.764 while the 10-year contract fell 8 ticks to 98.177.

