USC seeks 20 ton dates supplies for Multan, sales target set at Rs 720mn

  • The sales target for the upcoming Ramazan has been set at Rs 720 million, however, Multan officials were hoping to touch Rs 1 billion mark this year.
APP 15 Mar 2021

MULTAN: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan officials have started making arrangements to enforce Ramazan Package after USC high ups set a target of Rs 720 million sales target for Multan region to provide essential items to the people at subsidized prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

Regional head of USC Multan Imtiaz Hussain told APP that around 19 essential items including Ghee, sugar, wheat flour (Atta), rice and others would be provided to the people at lower prices during Ramazan.

Imtiaz said that USC Multan have demanded double-the-previous-Ramazan supplies from the high ups this year. He added that last year Razaman package sales in Multan region stood at Rs 590 million.

The sales target for the upcoming Ramazan has been set at Rs 720 million, however, Multan officials were hoping to touch Rs 1 billion mark this year.

The USC regional head said that the corporation has also made arrangements to get Atta quality checked from a third party and the Atta bags to be sold through USC outlets would have USC monogram.

He said that a pack of good quality dates was selling at Rs 180 that is far below than the mrket price, adding that its price would go down further under the Ramazan package. He said USC Multan officials have sought 20 ton dates supplies for the upcoming Ramazan.

In addition to USC stalls at Ramazan Bazaars, five mobile USC vans would also be selling essential items at lower prices.

Imtiaz Hussain said that three new USC outlets have started functioning at Qasuri Chowk, 19-Kassi and Riazabad while USC super market at Chowk Rasheesabad was also operational to facilitate people.

