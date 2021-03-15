ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transparent Senate elections crucial to revive public trust on Parliament: NA Speaker

  • During the meeting, formation of a parliamentary committee to bring constitutional and electoral reforms came under discussion.
APP 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said that transparency and fairness in elections, especially Senate’s would help revive public trust on the electoral process and their representatives.

In a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer -ud-Din Babar Awan, he said consensus between the treasury and opposition benches was imperative to bring electoral reforms, said a news release.

During the meeting, formation of a parliamentary committee to bring constitutional and electoral reforms came under discussion.

It was agreed that both the opposition and government members would be given equal representation in the committee for their input on electoral reforms.

The proposed committee would also give input on constitutional amendment, required for giving Gilgit Baltistan status of an interim province while keeping in view the aspirations of GB public representatives.

On the occasion, Dr Babar Awan proposed that parliamentary committee would be chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser, which would deliberate upon pending electoral reform bill and making GB an interim province.

He said the initiatives like electoral reforms and change in the GB status would strengthen democracy further.

Asad Qaiser parliament Senate elections NA Speaker

Transparent Senate elections crucial to revive public trust on Parliament: NA Speaker

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters