Pakistan

President Alvi, wife Samina Alvi get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Islamabad

  • "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," said Arif Alivi.
  • He urged the nation to continue ahead with caution despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
BR Web Desk 15 Mar 2021

President Dr. Arif Alvi and his wife, Samina Alvi on Monday got vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre here in the Islamabad's Tarlai area.

Talking to media, the president said that the vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan. "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," said Arif Alivi.

"I registered at 1166 and got vaccinated when my turn came," he said, adding that the PTI government had developed a "simpler and better vaccination system".

He urged the nation to continue ahead with caution despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Please continue wearing masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance in view of the third wave of the coronavirus," he stated.

